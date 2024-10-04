TNA iMPACT Results (October 3, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA iMPACT returned on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, October 3, 2024 with a taped “Best Of Bound For Glory” episode.

Featured below are complete results of the 10/3 show.

TNA iMPACT: “The Best Of Bound For Glory” Results (10/3/2024)

The Best of Bound for Glory Special episode starts off with a reminder of why the tapings in South Carolina were canceled, along with the promotion keeping those impacted by the hurricane in their thoughts.

Tom Hannifan is hosting the special. He provides a reminder that the 20th edition of Bound for Glory will be presented on October 26, 2024 in Detroit, with iMPACT! tapings taking place the next day. Hannifan then talks about Frankie Kazarian and how he is always looking to win the TNA World Championship. That transitions the episode to the first match of the Special…

X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian Bound for Glory 2022

After showing the opening moments of the match, the match skipped forward to feature the more intense parts of the bout. Kazarian had some momentum, but Bailey gained the advantage. Kazarian kicked out of Ultima Weapon, which was made out to be a big deal. Kazarian looked to be close to a victory with the Chicken Wing, but Bailey got out of it and hit a big moonsault to the outside. Kazarian hit a Slingshot Cover for a two count. Kazarian hit the Flux Capacitor for a two count. Kazarian kept going for big moves, with Bailey using all his strength to continue the fight. Bailey went for the Ultima Weapon one more time, but Kazarian caught him with a Cutter. Kazarian slapped on the Chicken Wing and Bailey tried to work out of it, but ended up tapping – giving Frankie Kazarian his 5th X-Division Championship reign.

Tom Hannifan talks about the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match that has taken place in TNA over recent years. That transitions the episode to the second match of the Special…

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Bound for Glory 2021

Things started off with Chris Sabin vs. Rocky Romero, but the match is skipped to show the entrances of Johnny Swinger and then Melina. Swinger took control of things until The Demon came out (Swinger thought it was Gene Simmons). Swinger took out a small notebook to get an autograph from The Demon. The Demon obliged and then eliminated Swinger. Brian Myers was out next and focused his attention on The Demon. Matt Cardona was out next and went right at Myers. The others in the ring started getting back into the action at that point and there is a commercial break. Back from the commercial, Rich Swann entered the match. He entered hot, but was stopped by Sam Beale. Beale eliminated Myers. Ace Austin entered the match and eliminated The Demon. Moose entered the match and eliminated Beale. Eddie Edwards entered the match and eliminated Laredo Kid before targeting Moose. Moose hit a vicious powerbomb on Edwards on the outside apron. Alisha Edwards entered the match. She brought two kendo sticks. Alisha and Eddie used them to beat down Moose. W. Morrissey entered the match last. He eliminated both Alisha and Eddie Edwards. He got into a staredown with Moose, which Rohit Raju got in the way off. Raju was quickly eliminated by both Morrissey and Moose. Sabin eliminated Austin. Madman Fulton immediately came out and attacked Sabin – which allowed Sabin to easily be eliminated by Morrissey and Moose. Morrissey, Moose, Swann, and Cardona were the final four. Moose eliminated Morrissey and Swann at the same time. Moose took the quick advantage on Cardona. Cardona fought back for a bit, but it wasn’t enough. Moose hit the Spear for the win and the ability to call his shot.

Tom Hannifan provides a reminder that after his win in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory 2021, Moose went on to cash in on Josh Alexander later in the night to capture the Impact World Championship. Hannifan then talks about Jordynne Grace hoping that Masha Slamovich would answer one of her open challenges. That transitions the episode to the third match of the Special…

Impact Knockouts World Championship Match Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich Bound for Glory 2022

They went at each other hard and fast to start. Grace took the early advantage with a clothesline on the outside. Slamovich ended up hitting a reverse piledriver for a two count. The action continued with both women going back and forth with hard strikes. The action stayed intense with hard blows and back and forth action until a commercial break. Back from the commercial, Grace was in control – she dropped Slamovich and went for a Vader Bomb. Slamovich moved out of the way and hit a Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Grace gained the control back and hit a superplex, followed by a Juggernaut Jackhammer for a two count. Grace went for the Muscle Buster, but Slamovich wiggled out. Slamovich slapped on a sleeper and transitioned it into a tight ground neckhold. Grace powered out, but Slamovich hit a German Suplex for a two count. They fought for control and exchanged strikes. Grace hit a Cop Killer for a two count. Slamovich tried to gain control, but Grace hit a Juggernaut Driver for a two count. Slamovich hit an Air Raid Crash in the corner, followed by a Snow Plow. During the count, though, Grace had her foot under the rope. Slamovich lifted Grace to the top rope, but Grace was able to turn it into a Super Juggernaut Driver to retain the Impact Knockouts World Championship.

Tom Hannifan talks about the Monster’s Ball match, giving a shoutout to Abyss. That transitions the episode to the fourth match of the Special…

Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Moose vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin – Bound for Glory 2023

Steven Maclin attacked Rhino from behind during Rhino’s entrance. Moose joined the beatdown, using his Feast or Fired briefcase. Moose then singled out Maclin and lined up for a Spear…but the lights went out and PCO made his way to the ring. PCO and Moose went after each other. Moose back body dropped PCO onto a ladder on the outside. The match skips forward to PCO hitting the Deanimator on Maclin on the apron. PCO grabbed a little black bag, but Moose took him out with a garbage can lid. Moose spilled the contents of the little black bag (thumbtacks) onto cinder blocks on the outside. After doing so, Moose powerbombed PCO onto the thumbtacks. Maclin then took control of Moose. Rhino took control of Maclin. Rhino set up a table with barbed wire on it. Maclin cut him off and used a chair to beat down Rhino. Bully Ray came out and shoved Maclin off of the ropes onto the table with barbed wire. PCO and Moose got back in the ring and went after each other. PCO hit a corner splash and a DDT. He climbed to the top rope, but Moose used a chair to cut him off. Rhino Gored Moose and PCO came off of the top rope onto both men for the win.

Tom Hannifan talks about the Monster’s Ball Match that will take place at this year’s Bound for Glory between PCO and Matt Cardona. He then talks about how important it is to main event Bound for Glory. That transitions the episode to the fifth match of the Special…

Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards Bound for Glory 2022

Things started off with a feeling out process before Josh Alexander got a bit aggressive. He then continued to get the best of Eddie Edwards, which frustrated Edwards – causing him to take some time on the outside. Back in the ring, Alexander maintained control until Edwards hit a series of hard strikes that drove Alexander to the floor. Edwards hit a dive on Alexander and took control on the outside. Alexander used his ring positioning as Edwards got back in the ring to gain the control back before a commercial break. Edwards was back in control when the commercial break ends. Alexander was tossed to the outside and Edwards hit a dive. Edwards lifted up the floor mat, exposing the hardwood floor. Alexander was tossed back into the ring, but he ran the ropes and hit a dive on Edwards. They both get on the apron near the spot with the exposed floor. Alexander tried to German Suplex Edwards, but Edwards struck himself out of it. Edwards hit a Die Hard Driver onto the exposed floor. Edwards maintained control inside the ring and hit a Backpack Stunner. He floated over into a Single Leg Boston Crab, but Alexander got to the ropes. Alexander hit a running Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles. Alexander hit a German Suplex on the ring apron. He held on and hit another German Suplex on the outside mat. He held on and hit another German Suplex onto the ramp and there is another commercial break. Back from commercial, Alexander still had control. He hit a powerbomb backbreaker. Alexander went for the C4 Spike, but it was blocked. Edwards hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Alexander hit a Styles Clash to take back control and slapped on an Ankle Lock. Edwards powered out of it and took control. Edwards hit a superplex off of the top rope. Alexander almost immediately hit the C4 Spike, though, and went for the pin. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett broke up the pin. With the referee down, Kenny King attacked Alexander. A second official came out and Edwards hit the Boston Knee Party for a two count. Edwards kept control until Alexander hit a Half and Half Suplex. They went back and forth for a bit and Alexander started bleeding from the nose from a hard strike. They exchanged strikes and chops. Edwards spit at Alexander, which fired Alexander up. There was more back and forth until Alexander hit a series of strikes and the C4 Spike for the win to retain the Impact World Championship.

Tom Hannifan talks about the TNA World Championship Match between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry at this year’s Bound for Glory. He thanks everyone for tuning in tonight and reminds everyone how to donate to help those in need due to Hurricane Helene.