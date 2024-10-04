Nikki Bella Files Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Following Felony Arrest

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nikki Bella (now known as Nikki Garcia) has filed for a restraining order against her husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

On Monday, a local judge approved the restraining order submitted by the WWE Hall of Famer following Chigvintsev’s felony arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. The couple, known from their participation on "Dancing with the Stars," has faced increasing turmoil.

As a result of the incident, Nikki has also filed for divorce from Artem, seeking both legal separation and protection for herself and their child through the restraining order.

Below is a detailed account of the incident, as shared by TMZ.com, involving Nikki, Artem, and their child:

Nikki claims she was so “overwhelmed by Artem yelling at her, she threw Matteo’s toddler-sized 7 shoes toward Artem.” She says the shoes hit his leg, but could not have hurt him due to how light they were. She says Artem grabbed Matteo and ran with him upstairs, as the boy screamed, “Mommy! Mommy!”

She says as she tried to get in the room, Artem opened the door and tackled her to the ground outside Matteo’s room. She says he grabbed her arms and held her on the ground for what felt like 30 seconds.

She says Artem then went back into Matteo’s room and closed the door — and she says she again tried to push open the door, and he then opened it and pushed her across the hall into the couple’s bedroom, forcing her to the floor in their bathroom. She says he had his hands on her chest near her sternum, pressing down — she says she felt like she was suffocating — and she says she grabbed at his neck in an attempt to get him off.

The police came and Matteo told them, “Daddy hurt my hand.”

She also alleges Artem was physically violent on one prior occasion. She says in mid-2023, he “violently grabbed me around my waist” to keep her away from Matteo. She also claims there were numerous instances of verbal abuse. She says she doesn’t want her son to grow up in a tumultuous environment as she did. Nikki wants Artem to get the help he needs with therapy and anger management — and for her and Matteo to have enough space away from him until he has bettered himself.

Per the aforementioned restraining order filed by Bella, the judge prohibited Chigvintsev from contacting or coming within 100 yards of her, their son, and their home, except for visitation or exchange of the child per court-ordered visits.

Regarding the restraining order, Bella’s representatives issued the following statement to TMZ:

“Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son. Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected. Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”