Updated Valuation of AEW-Warner Bros. Discovery Media Rights Deal Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW's New Media Rights Deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Worth $555 Million Over Three Years

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the value of AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The agreement, announced on Wednesday, is set for three years with an option for a fourth.

According to Meltzer, "The deal is worth $555 million over three years, with an average of $185 million per year. It starts lower, the middle year will probably be about that, and then the third year would be up from that. And the fourth year would be way up. I’m presuming it includes the buying of the pay-per-view in that figure."

The deal confirms that AEW's flagship shows, Dynamite and Collision, will continue to air on TBS and TNT, respectively, and will be streamed live on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, Max, for U.S. subscribers starting in January 2025.

Additionally, AEW pay-per-view events will be offered on Max later in 2025 at a "discounted price per event." Marketing and promotions for AEW's PPVs will be focused entirely on Max, although Warner Bros. Discovery CEO of U.S. Networks, Kathleen Finch, mentioned that the technology for these live PPV offerings is still under development and a launch date is yet to be determined.

As part of the new deal, Rampage is expected to be discontinued, with a potential new show, AEW Shockwave, potentially landing on Fox.