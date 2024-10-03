Shane McMahon’s Future in Wrestling: Mercedes Mone Weighs In

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Shane McMahon has unfinished business in the wrestling world, at least according to one AEW star.

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, AEW star and reigning TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, commented on the circulating rumors about Shane McMahon possibly joining All Elite Wrestling.

"Seeing Shane’s incredible heart and passion for wrestling makes me think he has a lot of unfinished business," Mone shared. "It also makes me wonder, is Shane coming to AEW? I’m here for it, and I’m sure our roster is too. Regardless, it just seems like Shane belongs in the wrestling business."

Mone added, "I admit, if he doesn’t come back to wrestling, it will make me sad for him. I know what it’s like to be removed from what you love and how sad it made me. I imagine he feels the same way."