AEW Rampage Spoilers For October 4

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2024

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage has been taped and is ready to air.

During the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on Wednesday, October 2, matches for this Friday night’s AEW Rampage were recorded at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Below are the full spoilers for the October 4, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: October 4, 2024):

- Queen Aminata defeated Harley Cameron. After the match, Serena Deeb attacked Aminata, but Britt Baker came to her aid.

- The Conglomeration (Kyle O'Reilly & Orange Cassidy) defeated The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith). Chris Jericho was on commentary during this match.

- Kamille (accompanied by Mercedes Mone) defeated Zoey Lynn.

- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and Katsuyori Shibata defeated AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) and AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry.

