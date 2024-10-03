MVP Shocks AEW Audience with Shelton Benjamin’s Arrival on Dynamite Anniversary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MVP had promised an announcement for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show, and on Wednesday night, he delivered in a major way.

During the special edition of AEW Dynamite, filmed at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MVP appeared in a backstage segment alongside Renee Paquette and Prince Nana.

In the segment, Prince Nana expressed his frustration about MVP’s apparent disrespect towards him and Swerve Strickland, even going as far as threatening to lace up his boots and handle the situation himself. MVP responded calmly, noting that what Nana was saying sounded like a complaint, before adding, "I don’t deal with complaints, but he does."

At that moment, the camera panned to reveal none other than Shelton Benjamin, another former WWE Superstar and a former member of The Hurt Business (also known as The Hurt Syndicate). Benjamin's appearance signals an intriguing new direction for AEW, potentially reigniting the dynamic partnership between him and MVP.