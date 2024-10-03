WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Kelly Madan Suffers Injury During ROH Match Taping Before AEW Dynamite Anniversary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2024

Kelly Madan Suffers Injury During ROH Match Taping Before AEW Dynamite Anniversary

An injury took place before the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2, 2024.

Independent women’s wrestler Kelly Madan was reportedly knocked out during a match against Lady Frost, which was being taped for an episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Reports state that the injury occurred during a spinning move off the ropes in the final moments of the match. After the move, the referee counted to three, awarding Frost the victory, but Madan was visibly unconscious and not responsive.

In response, the AEW medical team, Lady Frost, and the referee worked quickly to shield Madan from the view of the crowd and cameras. The lighting inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, was dimmed as the medical team attended to her. The ring ropes were loosened, and Madan was carefully placed on a backboard before being taken backstage for further evaluation.

Best wishes to Kelly Madan.

Sammy Guevara Injured During ROH TV Tapings, Match Stopped Due to Scary Incident

During the ROH TV tapings ahead of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, a frightening incident occurred when Sammy Guevara appeared to suffer a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 03, 2024 02:52PM


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #kelly madan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89608/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π