Kelly Madan Suffers Injury During ROH Match Taping Before AEW Dynamite Anniversary

An injury took place before the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2, 2024.

Independent women’s wrestler Kelly Madan was reportedly knocked out during a match against Lady Frost, which was being taped for an episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Reports state that the injury occurred during a spinning move off the ropes in the final moments of the match. After the move, the referee counted to three, awarding Frost the victory, but Madan was visibly unconscious and not responsive.

In response, the AEW medical team, Lady Frost, and the referee worked quickly to shield Madan from the view of the crowd and cameras. The lighting inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, was dimmed as the medical team attended to her. The ring ropes were loosened, and Madan was carefully placed on a backboard before being taken backstage for further evaluation.

Best wishes to Kelly Madan.