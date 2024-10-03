Sammy Guevara Injured During ROH TV Tapings, Match Stopped Due to Scary Incident

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the ROH TV tapings ahead of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, a frightening incident occurred when Sammy Guevara appeared to suffer a potential injury during his match against Serpentico.

According to fans present, the injury happened when Guevara attempted a cutter to counter a top-rope move but missed, landing on his head. The match was stopped, and Serpentico was declared the winner. Guevara was stretchered to the back following the incident.

Dave Meltzer reported on Twitter that Guevara was believed to have sustained a concussion. Wade Keller of PWTorch added that Guevara was later seen walking on his own after being evaluated, making it difficult to tell that he had been stretchered earlier.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez shared an update, stating, "I was told that at the time they were pretty concerned about it, but he was in the trainer’s room later and seemed to be okay, although I’m sure he will be in concussion protocol for a while."

We extend our best wishes for Guevara's speedy recovery.