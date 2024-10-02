AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Results (October 2, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

The milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS kicks off with a cold open video package, which features Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Marina Shafir addressing their recent actions. Mox then delivered a message to Bryan Danielson about giving him the opportunity to go out like a warrior, but vows he will ultimately be buried in his hometown and take his title.

AEW International Championship

Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay (c)

We then shoot inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, where Ricochet's theme hits and he makes his way to the ring for a big championship opening contest, as Excalibur welcomes us to the show, and is joined by Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary.

Backstage, we see Don Callis and The Don Callis Family approaching Will Ospreay literally seconds before he walks out for his big title defense against Ricochet. Callis has a quick exchange with Ospreay and then tells Kyle Fletcher he's got a flight to catch. As The Don Callis Family walk off, Konosuke Takeshita hangs back and grills Ospreay.

Inside the arena, "The Aerial Assassin" makes his way to the ring for this highly-anticipated showdown against his former rival. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Fans, of course, chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" before they even touch.

Excalibur informs us that Ricochet has a 5-to-4 lead in the current match-history of nine total bouts against Ospreay. The two lock-up and immediately a "This is Awesome! This is Awesome!" chant spreads throughout the building. The pace picks up and each guy starts hitting moves and going for covers, only for the other to fight right back and do the same.

The action spills out to the floor and Ricochet dives through the ropes for a big splash. Ospreay fights back and leaps to the top of the ringside barricade, but Ricochet does the same and hits a hurricanrana to bring him down the hard way. Back in the ring, Ricochet continues to control the offense as fans chant "Let's go Ospreay!"

The chant turns into a dueling chant with half the crowd chanting for Ricochet instead. Ospreay finally starts to fight back and shift the momentum in his favor. He blasts Ricochet with a big elbow for a two-count. Fans start sing-chanting Ospreay's name. Ricochet hits a stiff clothesline out of a series of counters and reversals.

We see a big Spanish Fly spot and then Ospreay sets up for an Os-Cutter, but Ricochet has it well-scouted and avoids it. The two fight outside the ring ropes on the hard part of the ring apron. Ospreay looks for a Storm Breaker, but Ricochet avoids it. Ospreay springboards off the middle rope backwards and connects with an Os-Cutter on the hard part of the ring apron.

Fans react big to that and then break out in an "AEW! AEW!" chant as we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening while the AEW International Championship opener continues. When we return, things pick up between Ricochet and Ospreay, culminating in a big double-pin spot where the referee counts to three.

As the fans and commentators alike are confused and waiting to see what the announcement is, we are informed that due to both guys shoulders being down during the fall, this match has been ruled a draw. Fans boo. Ricochet and Ospreay each call for the match to be restarted. It is announced per Tony Khan that it indeed will be.

Seconds into things getting restarted, however, we see a second non-finish, as Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family hit the ring and attacked both guys. The referee calls for the bell and the match is thrown out. Takeshita leaves Ricochet and Ospreay laid out and poses over them with the AEW International Championship as fans loudly chant "Assh*le! Assh*le!" at him.

Winner: No Contest

MVP Approaches Mercedes Mone & Kamille Backstage

Backstage, we see TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Kamille for an interview segment. "The CEO" talks about tonight being the five-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite and says she's proud to have been a small part of that legacy. With that in mind, she introduces a video package looking at the best Mone moments thus far in AEW Dynamite history.

She talks about big business and in walks MVP, who says he too likes big business. He tells Mone to take his card if she ever wants to "talk business." He walks off and Mone does the eyebrow-raise reacting to Kamille after looking at the card, teasing potential interest in aligning with MVP. After this wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

"TV Time" With 'The Nueve' Chris Jericho & Mark Briscoe

When we return, we see The Gunns being interviewed backstage when out of nowhere, Hangman Page attacks them from behind. Back inside the arena, we see the "TV Time with The Learning Tree" talk-show set set up in the ring.

Chris Jericho talks about his history in the business, and in AEW, after being built up by kiss-asses Big Bill and Bryan Keith. As Jericho rambles on, he talks about always reinventing himself, and says he was "The Ocho" in the past, but now he is "The Nueve."

Jericho goes on to talk about how he will capture the ROH World Championship in the near future, as he has a match against reigning title-holder Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration at the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view. Briscoe comes to the ring and has an exchange with Jericho. He says today's word of the day is consequential.

Jericho talks about how Mark Briscoe isn't good enough to beat him, but Jay Briscoe might've been. Mark decks Jericho and shows a rare moment of seriousness as he tells him to keep his brother's name out of his mouth. He says getting knocked out for doing so was an example of consequential.

Darby Allin Issues Open Challenge For AEW Wrestle Dream 2024

We shoot to a video package featuring Darby Allin. He tells a story about being treated bad in his early days. He says he had nothing else to do so he just fought his way through it. He talks about coming up short to Jon Moxley and says he's not sure what to do now, so he's gonna fight his way through it. He issues an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and fight him at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.

Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson

Back inside the Petersen Events Center, we hear the familiar sounds of Hangman Page's theme and out he comes with that new evil look in his eyes, fresh off of his attack of The Gunns earlier in the show. He settles in the ring and then the partner-and-friend of The Gunns, Juice Robinson's theme hits.

Robinson makes his way out looking all-business instead of his usual jolly, goofy self. Hangman exits the ring and runs up the ramp. The two immediately collide and the fight is officially off-and-running. They brawl their way down to the ring, but quickly fight back out to the floor.

Hangman takes control of the offense as he brings the fight over the barricade and into the crowd. Hangman sets a table up leaning against a chunk of guard rail inside the crowd area on the other end of the main barricade. Robinson fights back and they brawl their way up the steps in the crowd.

The two finally fight their way into the ring, some ten minutes or so after their brawl began. The bell sounds and they fight right back out to the floor again. After some more back-and-forth action, Hangman finishes things off for the win, but isn't satisfied.

Once the match wraps up, Hangman puts a belt around Robinson's neck like a noose. Before he can finish him off, however, the Bullet Club Gold's own "Switchblade" Jay White makes a surprise return. White beats down Hangman and puts him through the table that was set up in the crowd earlier in the Hangman-Robinson bout,

Winner: Hangman Page

Katsuyori Shibata Challenges Jack Perry For TNT Title Tilt At AEW Wrestle Dream

Backstage, Renee Paquette looks to get a word with TNT Champion "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry. He pulls up on his grimey-ass bus and exits with his title in-hand. As Paquette walks-and-talks with him, he is stopped by Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata challenges him for a shot at the TNT title at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 via his phone app.

Perry says he'll think about it and keeps walking, only to turn around and blast Shibata with a cheap shot. He beats Perry down with the TNT Championship belt and then leans down over him and tells him his challenge is accepted. We head to another commercial break.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb

When we return, we see a video package featuring comments from "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. The AEW World Champion talks about his upcoming title defense against former fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 in front of his hometown fans in Washington. He talks about tonight marking five years since the launch of AEW and ends by saying, "AEW, this one is for you!"

From there, we shoot back inside the show venue where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for Pittsburgh's own, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. The former AEW Women's World Champion makes her way to the ring for her homecoming showdown in her AEW Dynamite return.

The theme for her opponent hits and out comes "The Professor" Serena Deeb. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd is strongly behind Baker early on as she dominates the initial offensive action.

Reigning AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May is shown in the crowd taking a close look at the action. Deeb starts to control Baker on the mat, but not for long, as Baker starts to fight back upon getting back to a vertical base.

Just as it seemed Baker was starting to take over on offense, Deeb cuts her comeback short and takes back over as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Baker selling her knee as she begins another fired-up offensive comeback.

Baker fights her way back into the offensive lead, as Mariah May is once again shown watching on from the crowd. After a few more minutes, Baker slips the glove on and gets her LockJaw submission finisher for the tap out victory. The terrible towels are swinging all over the place in the crowd as Baker celebrates the win.

After the match, Deeb attacks Baker from behind and slaps her in a single leg Boston crab on her injured knee. Queen Aminata's theme hits and she runs down to make the save for Baker, knocking Deeb out of the ring. Aminata and Baker stand tall as Baker's theme hits again to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Private Party vs. Iron Savages

Backstage, we see HOOK after we are informed of Taz being attacked in the parking lot prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite. An emotionally fired-up "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" shouts directly into the camera about how he's gonna find out who did this and then he's coming for them.

We then shoot to a separate backstage talking head segment, this time with the leader of "The Patriarchy" Christian Cage. He demands we pipe down while he conducts his business. He teases striking when the time is right ..."hook, line and sinker." We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May backstage being interviewed by Renee Paquette. We learn that Willow Nightingale will be getting the next crack at her title. May talks about Willow being a smiley phony undeserving of a title shot. Willow comes in and the two end up stiffing each other with slaps before a brawl breaks out that Interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels has to rush to the scene to break up.

Back inside the Petersen Events Center, the Private Party duo of Zay and Quen make their way out for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring are their scheduled opponents, The Iron Savages. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Literally within seconds Private Party hits Gin 'N' Juice for the win.

Once the match wraps up, Private Party get on the mic and challenge The Young Bucks for a shot at the tag titles. The Bucks come out and say you can't have a five-year anniversary show without "the guys who started this freakin' place." They tease defending the titles against Private Party right now, but then point out that they have limited dates and they're not wasting one on a town like Pittsburgh.

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry then attacks the two from behind. The Bucks go to help but Katsuyori Shibata makes the save and runs everyone off. AEW Interim EVP Christopher Daniels gets on the mic and announces it will be Shibata and Private Party will take on Perry and the Bucks in trios action on this coming Friday's episode of AEW Rampage.

Winners: Private Party

MVP's Announcement: Shelton Benjamin Has Arrived

Backstage, Renee Paquette introduces MVP and mentions how he has teased a special announcement for tonight. He goes to make that announcement when he is cut off by Prince Nana. Nana says he used to be a wrestler and he'll put his boots back on tonight to beat up MVP.

MVP says that sounds like a complaint to him, and he doesn't deal with complaints. "But he does," MVP adds. The camera pans over and shows Shelton Benjamin standing behind Nana in a suit. MVP introduces him as the President of the complaint department, Mr. Shelton Benjamin. We head to another commercial break.

Champion Versus Champion

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, we hear the sounds of the coin dropping. Out comes "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada for our final match of this special milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. He settles in the ring as the commentators remind fans that his AEW Continental Championship will only be on-the-line in this match for the first 20 minutes.

Now the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson hits, and out comes the reigning AEW World Champion to a big pop from the Pittsburgh crowd. He settles in the squared circle, where his title is also on-the-line, but not just for 20 minutes, for the whole match.

The commentators remind us that TBS has granted AEW the longest overrun ever tonight, and that the show could go as long as 30+ minutes past the 10 o'clock hour. They also remind everyone that Danielson has stated that he will retire the second he loses his AEW World Championship, and that this means we could very well witness the historical retirement of Bryan Danielson tonight.

As the bell sounds to get this one going, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness talk about the history between Danielson and Okada, with this being a rubber match in their trilogy of bouts, where each man holds a win over the other, making tonight's bout the tie-breaker. After some initial back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break with Danielson working over the arm of Okada.

We settle back in from the break to Okada now in a comfortable offensive lead. He is taunting Danielson and flipping off the crowd while continuing to dominate inside the ring ropes. Danielson begins fighting back with "Yes!" kicks as the fans come to life in Pittsburgh. Okada cuts his comeback short and heads to the top-rope.

He leaps off with a elbow smash, the same spot that resulted in Danielson's arm breaking during their last match. The commentators inform us that we are now 20 minutes into the match, and therefore, Okada's AEW Continental Championship is no longer at stake. Danielson's AEW World Championship still is, however. We head to another commercial break as Okada continues to control things.

Okada hits a picture-perfect dropkick when we return from the break, but from there, it is all-Danielson, as "The American Dragon" fights back into the offensive lead. The Pittsburgh crowd is going bonkers with deafening "Yes!" chants as Danielson repeatedly kicks the piss out of "The Rainmaker." Danielson stalks Okada waiting for him to get up in the corner, but Okada sees him coming upon getting up and catches him with his Rainmaker clothesline-finisher.

Okada can't follow-up with a cover, as he is still recovering as well. The two get to their knees and for the second time in the match, go nose-to-nose and begin trading shots. Earlier it was slaps being traded while standing, and now they are trading closed-fist blows back-and-forth as they fight their way back to their feet. Okada gets the better of it, but gets cocky and starts smacking Danielson in arrogant-fashion, ala Razor Ramon in his WWE prime.

Danielson makes him pay for getting cocky instead of staying serious, as he begins fighting back and taking over. He looks for a Busaiku Knee, but Okada sees it coming and ends up hitting Danielson with one of his own. He can't finish him, however, and Danielson fights back,. hitting a Rainmaker clothesline of his own on Okada.

He can't get the win off of that, so things continue and as they do, we see Claudio Castagnoli making his way to the ringside area. PAC is also shown. Regardless, Danielson hits a backslide out of nowhere on Okada for the win. With the win, Danielson retains his AEW World Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Bryan Danielson

Another Match Set For AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Castagnoli and PAC beat down Danielson and hold him afterwards as Mox gets on the mic. Mox says this hasn't got anything to do with them and that it's much bigger than them.

The commentators question who then is behind Mox's recent actions. Wheeler Yuta hits the ring with a hammer to make the save for Danielson. Mox stays in the ring and dares Yuta to use it. Danielson springs to life and tackles Mox and then Claudio and PAC re-enter the ring and they all brawl. Danielson and Yuta clear the ring and then Yuta gets on the mic.

He addresses Castagnoli and PAC in particular. He says he's tired of them treating him like a child. He says he's his own man and can fight his own fights. Speaking of fights, if the two of them want to get to Bryan Danielson, they'll have to go through Yuta as well. Yuta throws the mic down. Danielson gets on the mic and challenges Castagnoli and PAC to a tag-team match against himself and Yuta. "What do you say?"

Fans chant "Yes! Yes! Yes!" Excalibur informs us on commentary per Tony Khan that the match is official for next week's AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. He thanks us for five years of watching AEW Dynamite and many more years to come. On that note, the special milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite wraps up and goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!