Taz Unable to Appear on AEW Dynamite Following Parking Lot Attack

Taz will not be appearing on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite due to an incident where he was attacked in the parking lot earlier today, according to AEW. The company took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to provide an update, stating that Taz is currently receiving medical attention and that Nigel McGuinness is on his way to Pittsburgh to take over commentary duties for tonight’s show.

AEW shared the following on social media:

“This afternoon, @OfficialTAZ was attacked in the parking lot and cannot announce tonight’s #AEWDynamite 5th Anniversary.

Taz is being treated by doctors, @McGuinnessNigel is en route to Pittsburgh & will call tonight’s episode.

Don’t miss Dynamite’s 5th TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS!”

Taz himself retweeted the post and added:

“Was at the hospital there, heading back to NY now, I need to see my doctors asap. These guys got me good at the arena, destroyed my leg.”