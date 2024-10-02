AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery Officially Announce Multi-Year TV Rights Extension

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have officially confirmed a multi-year contract renewal, keeping Dynamite on TBS and Collision on TNT. The agreement also includes a streaming partnership with Max, though specific terms, such as the duration of the deal and exact financial details, were not revealed. Variety has reported that the deal is estimated to be worth over $150 million per year, though it remains unclear what this sum covers.

Previous reports from Puck’s John Ourand suggested the deal could span three guaranteed years with an option for a fourth, potentially valued at around $170 million annually. His report also mentioned the inclusion of TruTV, although Wednesday’s announcement did not confirm this.

SportsBusinessJournal later reported that the overall value of the deal, including rights fees and additional elements, is believed to total approximately $170 million.

Key details first reported by The Wrap include:

- Dynamite will continue airing on Wednesdays on TBS, and Collision will remain on Saturdays on TNT.

- Both Dynamite and Collision will begin streaming live on Max for U.S. subscribers starting in 2025.

- AEW programming airing on any WBD network will be available for on-demand streaming on Max, though how far back this archive will go has not been specified.

- Beginning in late 2025, live pay-per-views will be available on Max at a discounted price, with exclusive marketing and promotion focused on Max.

- The deal expands distribution rights across social media and includes the potential for new AEW programming on both linear and digital platforms.

Notably, there was no mention of AEW’s Rampage show or the quarterly Battle of the Belts specials, leaving their future uncertain for now.

Since launching in 2019, AEW has been a key part of Warner Bros. Discovery's programming, starting with Dynamite and expanding to Rampage, the Battle of the Belts series, and Collision last year.