Tony Schiavone Compares Jon Moxley to Stone Cold Steve Austin on Podcast

During a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on the similarities between AEW stars Jon Moxley and Darby Allin with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I hate to make this comparison but I’m going to, and I’ve said it, I even said it back when we first started. Jon Moxley is probably the closest thing to a Stone Cold Steve Austin that we have in AEW... Just doesn’t give a s**t type of guy,” Schiavone stated.

He also added his thoughts on Darby Allin, noting the daredevil nature of Allin’s wrestling style: "Darby Allin is the same way. I’ve never seen — I mean Darby’s the type of guy, wouldn’t you agree, that every match he wrestles, you think it’s his last because of the crazy s**t that he does."