WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix Provides Update on Family After Hurricane Helene

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

A WWE Hall of Fame legend has provided an update on her family as they navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Beth Phoenix, known as "The Glamazon," took to social media on Tuesday evening to update her followers on how she, Adam Copeland (Edge), and their family are faring as they recover from the storm's impact.

The women’s wrestling icon shared the following message on her official Instagram account:

"Copeland Update: The Copeland Family is safe and gathered together. Thank you to all that have reached out!! After several days of no cell phones, no power, no water, limited gas and travel, we are finally getting our feet back on the ground. We have been blessed to be unharmed and have minimal damage to our home and our loved ones’ homes after the catastrophic Hurricane Helene. Because we have had limited access to the internet or media, this is the first time I have been able to observe all of the horrifying footage of our beloved Asheville and affected areas through the lens of others. To say I am overwhelmed is an understatement. While we all grieve process and rebuild as a community, I wanted to share a story of an experience we had."

Phoenix expressed her gratitude for the support and noted the challenges of dealing with the loss of communication and basic utilities in the days following the hurricane. Despite the devastation in the region, her family has been fortunate, experiencing minimal damage to their property.


