Backstage Reaction to Swerve Strickland’s AEW FOX Deal Comments Revealed

Backstage reactions have emerged following Swerve Strickland's apparent confirmation of reports about a new AEW television show on FOX.

Recently, Swerve Strickland, former AEW World Champion, was featured in a video on the Queenzflip YouTube channel, where he openly suggested that AEW would be moving to FOX, referencing WWE SmackDown's departure from the network after their deal expired.

These comments came after weeks of speculation regarding AEW's potential negotiations with FOX. There has been particular interest in the recently trademarked ‘AEW Shockwave,’ which many believe could be the name of the unannounced show.

Following Strickland's remarks, Fightful Select has now reported on the backstage response within AEW.

Sean Ross Sapp shared that Strickland’s comments were not meant to be intentionally leaked, with Strickland unaware that he was being filmed during the conversation. While his comments were unintended, some within AEW were reportedly unhappy that this information had surfaced.

As fans continue to await official details about AEW’s potential deal with FOX, an announcement regarding AEW's new media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery is anticipated soon.