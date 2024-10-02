WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sexy Star II Set for Final AAA Match, Reverting to Gatubela

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

Sexy Star II is set to conclude her time with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, with her final appearance as the Sexy Star character scheduled for October 21st. After this match, she will return to her former ring name, Gatubela.

She shared the news on Facebook, writing:

“Last performance with this character (Sexy Star) next October 21st in León GTO with Toofy’s Luchalibre 👏🏼✨ From that date, I am completely free to work anywhere and with fighters of any company!👏🏼”

Sexy Star II first adopted the persona at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event in 2021, and her upcoming match will mark the end of this chapter in her wrestling career.

