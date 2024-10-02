Sexy Star II Set for Final AAA Match, Reverting to Gatubela

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sexy Star II is set to conclude her time with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, with her final appearance as the Sexy Star character scheduled for October 21st. After this match, she will return to her former ring name, Gatubela.

She shared the news on Facebook, writing:

“Last performance with this character (Sexy Star) next October 21st in León GTO with Toofy’s Luchalibre 👏🏼✨ From that date, I am completely free to work anywhere and with fighters of any company!👏🏼”

Sexy Star II first adopted the persona at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event in 2021, and her upcoming match will mark the end of this chapter in her wrestling career.