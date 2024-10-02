WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IYO SKY Advances to WWE Speed Women’s Championship Finals After Semifinal Victory Over Naomi

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

One-half of the finals for the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament has been set.

WWE Speed aired on X on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 12/11c, featuring another exciting installment of the tournament designed to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

In a thrilling semifinal match, IYO SKY of Damage CTRL emerged victorious over Naomi, securing the win with her signature Over The Moonsault. With this victory, SKY advances to the finals of the tournament.

She now awaits the winner of the upcoming Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae semifinal match, scheduled for the next episode of WWE Speed on X. The winner of that showdown will face SKY in the finals, where the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion will be crowned.

You can watch the full WWE Speed episode from October 2, 2024 below:


