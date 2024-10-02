AEW Heels Announces "Happy Heels Halloween" Event Featuring Thunder Rosa

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Heels is back with a Halloween bang!

For those unfamiliar, AEW Heels is the official All Elite Wrestling online community designed specifically for women who are passionate about wrestling.

On Wednesday, the official AEW Heels accounts on Instagram and X announced a special virtual event titled "Happy Heels Halloween." This event will feature a live Q&A session with former AEW Women’s World Champion, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa.

“Happy Birthday, AEW Dynamite,” the announcement began. “We are celebrating by sharing details about our next virtual event—Monday, October 21st—with Thunder Rosa!”

The announcement continued, “Join us for an exclusive, live Q&A with 'La Mera Mera,' available to all members. Sign up today at AllEliteHeels.com.”