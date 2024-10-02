WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Heels Announces "Happy Heels Halloween" Event Featuring Thunder Rosa

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

AEW Heels Announces "Happy Heels Halloween" Event Featuring Thunder Rosa

AEW Heels is back with a Halloween bang!

For those unfamiliar, AEW Heels is the official All Elite Wrestling online community designed specifically for women who are passionate about wrestling.

On Wednesday, the official AEW Heels accounts on Instagram and X announced a special virtual event titled "Happy Heels Halloween." This event will feature a live Q&A session with former AEW Women’s World Champion, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa.

“Happy Birthday, AEW Dynamite,” the announcement began. “We are celebrating by sharing details about our next virtual event—Monday, October 21st—with Thunder Rosa!”

The announcement continued, “Join us for an exclusive, live Q&A with 'La Mera Mera,' available to all members. Sign up today at AllEliteHeels.com.”

 


Tags: #aew #heels #halloween

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89592/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π