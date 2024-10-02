AEW’s New Deal with WBD to Stream Dynamite & Collision Live on MAX Weekly

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A significant update has emerged regarding the upcoming changes in the television rights agreement between All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros Discovery.

As previously noted, the official announcement of the new deal between AEW and WBD is expected later today.

According to new reports, there will be integration of AEW pay-per-view events for subscribers of the popular MAX streaming platform, a concept AEW President Tony Khan has publicly addressed. However, it remains unclear whether these events will be included with a basic MAX subscription or offered at a discounted rate, similar to the way UFC pay-per-views are handled on ESPN+.

A major change in this new deal is that starting in January, AEW's weekly flagship shows, AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays and AEW Collision on Fridays, will be simulcast on MAX. This marks a significant shift as key wrestling programs from both WWE and AEW will be accessible on streaming platforms next year—WWE’s Monday Night Raw moving to Netflix in January, and now AEW’s programming being made available on MAX alongside its usual broadcast on TBS and TNT.

Initial speculation suggests that AEW Rampage and TruTV are not expected to be part of the upcoming AEW and WBD television rights announcement.