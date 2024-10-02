WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Show Preview for Tonight in Pittsburgh, PA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS for a special edition of AEW Dynamite, broadcasting from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This episode marks the five-year anniversary of AEW’s weekly prime-time Wednesday night program on TBS, and it promises to be an unforgettable show. Headlining the event is a monumental title versus title match featuring AEW Champion Bryan Danielson taking on AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. In a unique twist, Okada’s Continental title will only be on the line for the first 20 minutes of the match, while both titles remain up for grabs.

Also set for tonight’s milestone show is Will Ospreay defending the AEW International Championship against Ricochet, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. battling Serena Deeb, Hangman Page facing off with Juice Robinson, and much more action.


