Cora Jade's Shocking Return Helps Roxanne Perez Retain NXT Women's Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

Last night, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title, thanks to an unexpected ally during the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

On October 1, 2024, at NXT's inaugural show on The CW from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the highly anticipated bout between Roxanne Perez and Giulia opened the show. Both competitors engaged in an intense back-and-forth contest until a shocking twist altered the outcome.

In the final moments of the match, a mysterious figure in a hoodie appeared, attacking Giulia and setting her up for Perez’s signature Pop-Rox finisher. This interference allowed Perez to secure the victory via pinfall.

After the match, the hooded individual revealed their identity, unveiling themselves as none other than Cora Jade, sparking new questions about her alliance with the champion.


