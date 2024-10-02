WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels and Paul “Triple H” Levesque Join Forces for Special Opening Segment at WWE NXT’s CW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

Last night, WWE NXT fans witnessed the dawn of a new era for the brand.

At the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, took center stage to kick off the show.

As previously noted, "The Heartbreak Kid" unveiled brand new WWE NXT World and WWE NXT Women's World title belts, proudly displayed on a podium in the center of the ring.

Following the unveiling, Michaels stated that with that business taken care of, only one question remained.

Suddenly, a familiar voice echoed from off-camera, delivering the iconic phrase, “Are you ready?” in its trademark baritone.

The camera panned over to reveal WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, making his way up the ring steps, beaming with a wide grin.

Levesque and Michaels then stood together in the middle of the ring, united, to officially kick off the inaugural episode of NXT on CW, marking the beginning of a new chapter for WWE NXT.

 


