AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary Episode to Feature a Major Overrun

AEW Dynamite’s fifth anniversary episode is set to feature a “significant overrun.”

The special episode, taking place this Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, marks a major milestone for AEW as it celebrates five years of Dynamite. In anticipation of the event, Tony Khan announced that the show will include an extended overrun and hinted at the possibility of another announcement prior to the episode:

"Tomorrow, Wed, 10/2/24, is the 5-Year Anniversary of the first ever AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite! Thank you all! Tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Anniversary Show will have a significant overrun thanks to @TBSNetwork! + I may have another announcement by showtime TOMORROW."

This will be the 261st episode of Dynamite since its debut in 2019. Additionally, it is rumored that a new media rights deal between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is on the verge of being revealed.

Here’s the current lineup for this Wednesday’s episode:

AEW Dynamite (Wednesday, October 2):

- AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defends against Kazuchika Okada (Okada’s Continental Championship is on the line for the first 20 minutes)

- AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Ricochet

- Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

- Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson