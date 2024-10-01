Britt Baker Responds to Online Criticism

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Britt Baker, a foundational figure in AEW’s women's division, has faced her share of online criticism. From her matches to her character, fans have consistently voiced their opinions, especially as the division grew and evolved.

Baker, who was the first female talent signed by AEW, has had a spotlight on her from day one. The early years were challenging as AEW’s women's division faced scrutiny, with fans demanding more from both the company and its performers. Despite this pressure, Baker rose to the occasion with memorable matches, particularly against Thunder Rosa, and even continued to perform while injured. Her success, including winning the AEW Women’s Championship, only intensified the spotlight, and the arrival of other talents like Mercedes Mone, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander has led some to question her place in the division.

In a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Baker reflected on the criticism, acknowledging the weight of her role. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown. It’s the nature of the business. It doesn’t matter what company, what business, what promotion. There are always people that are going to be heavily criticized,” she stated.

Baker also opened up about how rumors and false narratives affect her more than the criticism itself. “As much as it hurts… I think what hurts me the most is when people run with rumors or concepts or ideas that are not true. If I sat here all day and fought off or batted down everything I’ve heard about myself that wasn’t true, I would spend my entire day on social media,” she explained, adding that she only keeps the app for important updates or to engage in sports banter. “That’s actually more frustrating than any of the criticism.”

Baker expressed a desire for wrestling fans to approach their criticism from a place of genuine concern for the product, even if their methods of communication aren't always respectful. She also hinted at a future tell-all that she believes will surprise many. “Some day, I can’t wait to do a tell-all; it’s going to be very eye-opening for a lot of people. You just have to let it roll off your back. I can’t control it.”

Despite the rumors and criticism, Baker remains focused on what she loves—professional wrestling. She highlighted her commitment to improving AEW’s women’s division and her passion for the sport. “At the end of the day, my priority and passion is pro wrestling. I love the AEW women’s division, I love AEW. I love pro wrestling. I watch both companies religiously. That’s more of my focus now. How can we make pro wrestling better? We can’t control Twitter, X, Instagram bullshit rumors, but you can work on making the product better and building bigger stars.”

With her usual sarcasm, Baker concluded, “Whatever you’ve heard about me, it’s true. Whatever you heard I said, it’s true. I said it, I did it. I don’t care because it gets to the point where it’s laughable.”

Britt Baker’s message is clear—she’s not letting the rumors or the criticism hold her back, and her focus remains on what she does best: professional wrestling.