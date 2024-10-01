WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Comments on Vince McMahon Docuseries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

During an interview with Quinn & Cantara, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries. Khan shared his thoughts, saying:

"No, I've been so busy with football and wrestling that I have not seen that documentary. I’ve not gotten to watch that. I’m mostly focused here on what we’re doing in AEW. I do love watching wrestling all over the world."

He also reflected on his relationship with Vince McMahon, stating:

"I’ve never met him and have never really worked with him. I have grown up as a wrestling fan and historian of the pro wrestling business, so absolutely, we love being the challenger promotion and trying to grow and build AEW from the ground up. It’s only been five years, and we’ve done a lot in that time."

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada Set for AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary with Title Twist!

AEW has officially confirmed a high-stakes showdown between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary even [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 01, 2024 06:06PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #mr mcmahon #netflix #aew #tony khan

