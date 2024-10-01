Tony Khan Comments on Vince McMahon Docuseries

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Quinn & Cantara, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries. Khan shared his thoughts, saying:

"No, I've been so busy with football and wrestling that I have not seen that documentary. I’ve not gotten to watch that. I’m mostly focused here on what we’re doing in AEW. I do love watching wrestling all over the world."

He also reflected on his relationship with Vince McMahon, stating:

"I’ve never met him and have never really worked with him. I have grown up as a wrestling fan and historian of the pro wrestling business, so absolutely, we love being the challenger promotion and trying to grow and build AEW from the ground up. It’s only been five years, and we’ve done a lot in that time."