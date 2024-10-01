Layla Teases Possible LayCool Reunion: "Even If It’s Just for One Night"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Layla Open to a LayCool Reunion: "Even If It's Just for One Night"

Former WWE Superstar Layla recently appeared on the They Made Their Way To The Ring podcast, where she discussed the possibility of reuniting with her iconic LayCool tag team partner, Michelle McCool, for a special WWE appearance.

"I would like to do a LayCool reunion," Layla shared during the interview. "Even if it's just for one night."

She reflected on the impact LayCool had and expressed a desire to give fans one final moment with the duo. "I really was done, but I feel like Michelle and I owe it to each other and we owe it to the LayCool fans who would like to see us one more time. If it’s possible, I would."

Layla also revealed that WWE had previously approached her about a surprise return for the Women's Royal Rumble in recent years, and she remains open to the idea of competing in a future Rumble match.