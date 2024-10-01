Could Scott Steiner Return to WWE? Bron Breakker Hints at Possibility

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Could WWE Fans Witness the Return of the Steiner Brothers?

While a full-fledged return of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team, Rick and Scott Steiner, is unlikely, there’s still a possibility that fans could see part of the iconic duo in the future.

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, discussed the potential for a Steiner Bros involvement in WWE.

"I think it’s there if we need it,” Breakker said about a possible return. "If it works creatively, if we’re in a spot where that’s needed, we have it at our disposal at any time. Personally, I’d rather save that for something huge, like pay-per-view or PLE. If I had it my way, that’s something I would save for a PLE."

Breakker then elaborated on the status of both his father and uncle. While Rick Steiner, also known as “The Dog-Faced Gremlin,” is fully retired from in-ring competition, Scott Steiner, aka “Big Poppa Pump,” may be open to the idea.

"I know that my dad, for sure, is not interested in getting in the ring,” Breakker confirmed. “Yeah, I think he’s just moved on from that. As far as my Uncle Scott, I’m sure he wouldn’t mind getting in there. I think that’d be a cool thing for them to do with me, but I don’t know. We’ll just have to see. We have that one in our back pocket. My cousin’s on his way up. We’ll see what he does. Yeah, we’ll see.”

While fans may have to wait for a special occasion to see the legendary duo, the door remains open for a potential Steiner reunion in WWE.