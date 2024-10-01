Glenn "Kane" Jacobs Teams Up with Local Charities to Aid Tennessee Flood Victims

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Glenn "Kane" Jacobs Joins Forces with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture for Charity

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn "Kane" Jacobs has partnered with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture to support a charitable initiative aimed at helping victims of the recent East Tennessee flood.

On Monday evening, Jacobs took to social media to share a video announcing the campaign, which will focus on collecting essential supplies for those affected by the disaster.

"I will be teaming up with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture to host a canned food and bottled water drive to help the victims of the East Tennessee flood," Jacobs stated in his caption on X (formerly Twitter). "It’s this coming Saturday, October 5th, 10am until 4pm, at 7428 Kingston Pike. Please join us."

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque also voiced his support for Jacobs' charitable efforts, encouraging fans to contribute.

"My good friend Glenn Jacobs is partnering with Mission of Hope to support those affected by recent natural disasters in the U.S.," Levesque shared on social media. "Here’s how you can donate and help impacted families get the resources they need: https://easttennesseefoundation.org/grants/neighbor-to-neighbor-disaster-relief-fund/"