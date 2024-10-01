WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Anna Jay Set for NJPW Debut in Four-Way Contender’s Match at Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

After her recent journey to Stardom in Japan, Anna Jay is now prepared to make her debut in an NJPW ring.

NJPW has officially announced that Jay will compete in a four-way number one contender’s match at the Fighting Spirit Unleashed pay-per-view, scheduled for Friday, November 8, in Lowell, Massachusetts. The victor of this match will secure a future shot at the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, currently held by Mercedes Mone.

This four-way match is the first to be confirmed for the November 8 event, with Anna Jay being the only participant revealed thus far.


