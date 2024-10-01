Anna Jay Set for NJPW Debut in Four-Way Contender’s Match at Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After her recent journey to Stardom in Japan, Anna Jay is now prepared to make her debut in an NJPW ring.

NJPW has officially announced that Jay will compete in a four-way number one contender’s match at the Fighting Spirit Unleashed pay-per-view, scheduled for Friday, November 8, in Lowell, Massachusetts. The victor of this match will secure a future shot at the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, currently held by Mercedes Mone.

This four-way match is the first to be confirmed for the November 8 event, with Anna Jay being the only participant revealed thus far.