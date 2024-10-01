Anna Jay Set for NJPW Debut in Four-Way Contender’s Match at Fighting Spirit Unleashed

After her recent journey to Stardom in Japan, Anna Jay is now prepared to make her debut in an NJPW ring.
NJPW has officially announced that Jay will compete in a four-way number one contender’s match at the Fighting Spirit Unleashed pay-per-view, scheduled for Friday, November 8, in Lowell, Massachusetts. The victor of this match will secure a future shot at the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, currently held by Mercedes Mone.
This four-way match is the first to be confirmed for the November 8 event, with Anna Jay being the only participant revealed thus far.
First details are set for Fighting Spirit Unleashed!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 1, 2024
A four way match to determine the next #njpwSTRONG Women's Championship challenger!
@annajay___ the first entrant!
👀https://t.co/sIbEbDJOm6
TICKETShttps://t.co/P4mjaoTiKX#njpw #njFSU pic.twitter.com/G0Z7iiQOW1
