Familiar Faces Return to WWE Raw Ahead of WWE Bad Blood 2024

WWE fans were treated to some unexpected yet welcome returns on Monday night during the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, the "go-home" show leading into the highly anticipated WWE Bad Blood 2024. The event took place live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and was packed with excitement as familiar faces from WWE’s women’s division made their mark once again.

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, resurfaced on television during a pivotal moment in the show. As Lyra Valkyria was viciously attacked by the Pure Fusion Collective, Carter and Chance made a dramatic save, rushing to the ring to even the odds. The duo performed their signature Keg-Stand finishing move to fend off the attackers, earning cheers from the crowd.

However, fans couldn't help but notice Katana Chance wearing a protective face mask. This protective gear was necessary after Chance sustained a broken nose, courtesy of the Pure Fusion Collective in a previous encounter. Their return injected fresh energy into the women’s division as WWE heads toward the highly anticipated WWE Bad Blood event.

But Carter and Chance weren’t the only familiar faces to return to WWE television during this loaded episode of Raw. WWE veteran R-Truth also made his long-awaited comeback after being sidelined following a brutal series of five Tsunami splashes delivered by Bronson Reed. In a lighthearted backstage segment featuring Braun Strowman and The Miz, R-Truth returned to his comedic roots, confusing Strowman for WWE legend Andre the Giant.

R-Truth then dropped a surprising piece of news — the return of "Awesome Truth," his former tag-team with The Miz. The duo is set to face AOP in an upcoming match, marking yet another exciting twist for WWE fans.

This episode marked the final three-hour show before WWE’s monumental shift to Netflix in January 2025, and the energy in the arena was palpable as WWE Raw heads towards new horizons.