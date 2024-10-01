The Wyatt Sicks Tease Dark Turn in Cryptic WWE Raw Vignette

A new vignette for The Wyatt Sicks aired during the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, capturing attention with cryptic and eerie messages. The chilling vignette flashed on the screen in rapid, jarring cuts just as the "go-home" episode for WWE Bad Blood was heading into a commercial break in the third hour.
The following ominous phrases appeared on the screen:
Anger festering into rage
Do not go down this path
It ends in your demise
You know better
Do not force our hands
Heed our admonition
The dark and foreboding tone of this segment adds further intrigue as WWE builds anticipation for the upcoming Bad Blood event.
"Do not force our hand." 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yluJtId4hI— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024
