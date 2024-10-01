The Wyatt Sicks Tease Dark Turn in Cryptic WWE Raw Vignette

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

A new vignette for The Wyatt Sicks aired during the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, capturing attention with cryptic and eerie messages. The chilling vignette flashed on the screen in rapid, jarring cuts just as the "go-home" episode for WWE Bad Blood was heading into a commercial break in the third hour.

The following ominous phrases appeared on the screen:

Anger festering into rage

Do not go down this path

It ends in your demise

You know better

Do not force our hands

Heed our admonition

The dark and foreboding tone of this segment adds further intrigue as WWE builds anticipation for the upcoming Bad Blood event.