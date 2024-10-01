WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Wyatt Sicks Tease Dark Turn in Cryptic WWE Raw Vignette

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks Tease Dark Turn in Cryptic WWE Raw Vignette

A new vignette for The Wyatt Sicks aired during the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, capturing attention with cryptic and eerie messages. The chilling vignette flashed on the screen in rapid, jarring cuts just as the "go-home" episode for WWE Bad Blood was heading into a commercial break in the third hour.

The following ominous phrases appeared on the screen:

Anger festering into rage

Do not go down this path

It ends in your demise

You know better

Do not force our hands

Heed our admonition

The dark and foreboding tone of this segment adds further intrigue as WWE builds anticipation for the upcoming Bad Blood event.


Tags: #wwe #raw #the wyatt sicks #wyatt sicks #wyatt sick6

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89561/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π