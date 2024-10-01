Jey Uso Unveils Modified WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw

WWE has made changes to the Intercontinental Championship.
Jey Uso revealed the updated version of the title on Monday Night Raw, retaining the 2019 design but with added blue highlights, particularly around the globe images on the belt.
This update follows a tradition of past Intercontinental Championships using blue accents, showcasing the world’s oceans in various designs through the years.
The reveal came shortly after Jey Uso’s victory over Bron Breakker on September 23, marking Uso's first singles championship. Breakker’s reign lasted 51 days, having won the title from Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.
⚡ WWE Mourns the Loss of Hall of Famer Pete Rose
WWE issued the following statement. WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose has passed away. An all-time great and baseb [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 01, 2024 12:30PM
