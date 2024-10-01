Jey Uso Unveils Modified WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has made changes to the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey Uso revealed the updated version of the title on Monday Night Raw, retaining the 2019 design but with added blue highlights, particularly around the globe images on the belt.

This update follows a tradition of past Intercontinental Championships using blue accents, showcasing the world’s oceans in various designs through the years.

The reveal came shortly after Jey Uso’s victory over Bron Breakker on September 23, marking Uso's first singles championship. Breakker’s reign lasted 51 days, having won the title from Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.