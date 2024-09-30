WWE Raw Results (September 30, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The show opens and we follow CM Punk in the arena earlier today. We see Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed enter the arena as well.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore are in the ring and they welcome us to RAW, and send us to a video package regarding Jey Uso's path in becoming the IC Champ.

We see Jey Uso walking in the arena witn fans behind him and he makes his way to the ring through the crowd. It takes him like five minutes to get to the ring and he has the whole arena yeeting with him. He starts off by saying he's going to fight every week for his belt and will take on whoever wants to challenge him for it. He says his whole family made it hard for him, he was just a twin and no one knew him - but they know him know. He says he spoke to his mom, who is his biggest fan, and she said "Go out there and show them who you are. Go out there and get it." He says he got it and shots out to his mom that they got it. Bron Breakker interrupts this moment and comes out to the ring. Breakker says he's not out here to crash the party but he's here because of how much respect he has for that title and after their match he has respect for Uso as well. He says that Uso was the better man that night. Breakker says he's not going to attack Uso, but he puts out his hand to shake, and the men shake hands. As Breakker is leaving, Uso stops him and says there are some dawgs in Indiana.

We are taken backstage to Dom and Liv hanging out backstage and Dom gets a call from Finn Balor who says he will be late but that everything is taken care of.

Match 1: Rey Mysterio -vs- Xavier Woods



Mysterio and Woods lock up when the bell rings and Mysterio flips using the ring ropes and they go into the ropes. Mysterio gets Woods in the corner and Mysterio hits two headscissors and sends Woods to the outside. He comes off the apron with West Coast Pop on Woods and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Woods and Mysterio trade punches in the middle of the ring. Woods tries to pick up Mysterio but he counters and throws Woods out of the ring. Mysterio hits a springboard moonsault to the outside on Woods. Mysterio tosses Woods in the ring and gets on the turnbuckle and takes him down and hit a spring board cross body for a two count. Mysterio shoulders Woods in the corner and Woods gets Mysterio caught up on his shoulders and Mysterio counters with a headscissor and sets up Woods for a 619 but Woods catches Mysterio. Mysterios mask comes off and Woods gets the roll up for the win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

Lyra Valkyria is warming up backstage and Pure Fusion Collective come up to intimidate her.

Backstage, Kofi catches up with Woods and asks if Woods did that on purpose. Woods says he just opened so many doors for him and Kofi tells him he talked to Jey Uso and got him an IC Title match next week.

Match 2: Lyra Valkyria -vs- Zoey Stark w/Pure Fusion Collective



The bell rings and Stark runs at Valkyria and Valkyria gets Stark on the mat. They go back and forth avoiding each other's attempts of taking each other down. Valkyria gets Stark on the outside and we cut to break.

Back in the ring, Stark chops Valkyria in the corner and she comes back and fights her way out of the corner and takes Stark down with a crossbody. Valkyria beats on Stark some more and covers for two. Stark is able to get back at Valkyria and hits a missile drop kick off the top rope and covers for two. Stark gets Valkyria prepped for a Z360 but The Pure Fusion Collective interferes and Zoey hits the Z360 and gets the win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

After the match, Valkyria is getting attacked and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter come back after being injured and flatten out the Pure Fusion Collection.

Adam Pearce is show backstage talking to officials about keeping things contained and we see CM Punk walk by and follow him until commercial break.

Backstage, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Lyra Valkyria are with Jackie Redmond are talking about how they're back and they're going to get their titles back. The Unholy Union shows up and tells them they need to get in line.

In the ring, Adam Pearce is in the ring with the officials and the Hell in the Cell cage has been lowered and he calls out CM Punk who makes his way out and towards the Hell in the Cell cage. He circles the cage and walks into the ring. Drew McIntyre is called out next, and he joins Pearce, Punk and the several security guards and officials in the ring. Pearce asks if there is anything left to be said and McIntyre gets on the mic and says he's going to make sure CM Punk is gone for good after Hell in a Cell. McIntyre says the audience is full of idiots for chanting CM Punk. McIntyre says he hates Punk and Punk hates him and that Punk taught him how to hate. He says the hate will die with Punk on Saturday. Punk says he has nothing to say to a piece of garbage like McIntyre. He says McIntyre has turned Punk into the Boogeyman and that's who he will be and will send McIntyre back to Scotland in a box. He tells McIntyre he prayed for this and it happened and when he takes everything from McIntyre he will see that he will be praying to CM Punk.

Cathy Kelly is backstage and she's with Braun Strowman. They discuss his Last Monster Standing match and Miz interrupts and brings up his match last night. R-Truth comes in and says he got them a match against AOP tonight.

Cathy Kelly is backstage now with Sami Zayn. She asks him about Gunther rejecting his challenge. Zayn says its not the rejection who doesn't bother him but it's the lack of respect and it hits a sore spot in him. He says he can be a great champion and tells Gunther he will not stop until he gets his chance.

Match 3 - Six Man Tag Match: The Judgement Day (Mysterio/McDonagh/Carlito) w/Liv Morgan -vs- LWO (Wilde/Del Toro/Lee)



JD and Del Toro start the bout and Cruz gets JD on the ground and works him over and hits a cross body from the top. Cruz tags out and Wilde comes in and JD takes him to his corner and tags out. Carlito comes in and Wilde gets in control and The LWO each splash a member of the Judgement Day and Wilde hits a 450 splash on Carlito for a two count and we go to break.

Back in the ring, Dom has Wilde on the mat and then gets laid out and both men tag out to Lee and JD. He makes quick work of JD, Dom and Carlito. Lee gets all three members of the Judgement Day in the corner, and then Wilde comes off the opposite end of the ring and hits a coast to coast. Balor and Morgan distract the ref and JD hits The Devil Inside on Wilde for the win.

Winners: The Judgement Day

The Judgement Day are all in the ring hugging and huddled. Balor gets on the mic and says he heard what Priest said last week. How can he rip out Balor's heart when he doesn't have one. And he will prove to the world that Priest needed him more than he needed Priest. Morgan says she will prove how she's the best women's champion and Rhea Ripley's music hits and she comes out and says she knows all of Dom's secrets. Damian Priest gets behind the Judgement Day and starts beating on them in the ring. Outside the ring, Ripley beats on Dom and Morgan. Ripley chases off Morgan and comes back and throws Dom into the shark cage. Morgan comes back and attacks Ripley. In the ring, Priest beats up the rest of The Judgement but the numbers game catches up to Priest and they all jump him. Dom joins them and all four beat down Damian Priest.

We get a video package with Sheamus about his battle with Pete Dunne.

We get a video package for Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane and how they're coming for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Match 4: Chad Gable w/American Made (The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile) -vs- Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods



Gable gets Kofi on the mat and they both go back and forth throwing each other in headlocks. Gable catches Kofi and throws him in the corner and hits a slingshot. Kofi comes back with a drop kick and sends Gable out for the ring. He tries for a suicide dive, but Gable punches him and hits a German suplex outside the ring on Kingston and we go to commercial break.

Back from break, Gable hit a headbutt from the top rope and covers for a two count. Kofi is able to kill Gable's momentum with a drop kick but Gable doesn't allow it go for too long and stops Kofi with a German suplex. They go back and forth between pinning combos until Gable is able to get out of the pinning hold and Kofi tries to get Gable off the top rope but Gable slaps on an ankle lock. Kofi breaks it and goes for a pin and Gable gets out of it. Kofi takes out all of American Made and Xavier Woods helps out. Ivy Nile distracts the ref and Woods trips Gable right when Kofi was gonna hit his finisher allowing Gable to get the win.

Winner: Chad Gable

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Bronson Reed. She asks Reed if Seth Rollins maybe returning worries him. He says no, and apologizes to Braun Strowman as he will be the last monster standing.

Gunther's music hits and he makes his way to the ring - we are told Ilja Dragunov was injured by Gunther over the weekend and will be out for 6 to 9 months. Gunther gets on the mic and says he loves being the top guy but he hates one thing and that's Sami Zayn bothering him weekly. Sami Zayn's music hits and he comes out and tells Gunther that if he's that annoyed there is a way to end this by accepting Sami's challenge. He says they both know why Gunther doesn't want to face him. Gunther reiterates that Sami is not on his level. Zayn says he's pinned Gunther before and Gunther knows that it will happen again. Gunther says he's afraid, he's afraid of his reputation. He says losing to a better man would be no problem but losing to Zayn is the most embarrassing thing to happen to him. He says after his match against Zayn when he lost he had to face his family and he doesn't expect Zayn to understand because his family is used to seeing him lose whereas Gunther's family has never seen him lose. Zayn says Gunther is a sore loser because after he lost to Zayn he disappeared for a bit because he was embarrassed. Zayn then tells Gunther he's a coward and Gunther attacks Zayn. Zayn gets an exploder in the corner and Gunther comes back and slams Zayn on the mat. Gunther stands over Zayn and says he got his match.

Match 5: Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) -vs- AOP (Akam and Rezar) w/The Final Testiment (Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Paul Ellering)



Truth and Rezar start the match. Truth tries to get Rezar down and finally does. He tries to lift Rezar but can't and Rezar slams Truth on the mat. Akam is tagged in and he flattens Truth. Rezar is tagged back in, and Rezar kicks Truth and covers for a two count. R-Truth gets both Rezar and Truth on the mat and tags in The Miz. Miz kicks R-Truth and walks out on Truth. AOP hit their finisher on R-Truth and get the win.Winners: AOP

Cathy Kelly catches up with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. She asks Gunther if Zayn got under his skin and that's why he gave Zayn his match. Bron Breakker comes by and let's Gunther know he has the world title in his sight.

Match 6 - Last Monster Standing Match: Bronson Reed -vs- Braun Strowman



Reed is in the ring and Strowman comes in and immediately kicks Reed. The men find themselves outside the ring and start using the steel steps. Strowman chokeslams Reed onto the announce table.

We are back from commercial and Strowman is on getting beaten up by Reed. Reed gets on the apron and tries to suplex Strowman onto some chairs set up outside the ring. Strowman breaks free and sends Reed through the chairs instead. Reed starts walking backstage and Strowman comes to Reed and Reed sends him into the video screen walls. Reed gets a chair and Strowman uses the chair on Reed. Reed does a rolling slam on Strowman off a shipping container through a table. Reed walks back to the ring and Strowman catches him and throws him over the barricade. Strowman throws Reed into the steel steps and we get another commercial break.

Back from break, Reed slams through Strowman and the barricade around the ring. Reed spears Strowman through another set of barricades and the takes out the front row in the audience. Reed throws Strowman into the ring and hits a tsunami on Strowman. The ref and officials are checking on the fans that were impacted by Reed destroying the barricade. Reed decides to hit another tsunami on Strowman. Reed goes and grabs some of the security and the ref and throws them around. Adam Pearce gets in Reeds face for hitting an official and Reed starts attacking Pearce. Officials come to help Pearce and while they're all huddled together, Strowman comes off the top rope and delivers a high cross body to everyone outside. Back in the ring, Strowman gets on the top turnbuckle and Reed throws a chair at Strowman and then climbs the turnbuckle and delivers a superplex and the ring collapses. Seth Rollins runs in and curb stomps Reed allowing Strowman to get up before the ref counts 10.

Winner and Last Monster Standing: Braun Strowman