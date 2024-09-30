WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Will Miss Time After Suffering Injury

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Sep 30, 2024

WWE Superstar Will Miss Time After Suffering Injury

Ilja Dragunov is going to be on the sidelines until deep into 2025.

During the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that "The Mad Dragon" suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL while wrestling GUNTHER at a WWE live event in Columbus, GA. last weekend.

Joe Tessitore announced during the broadcast that Dragunov is expected to be out of action for anywhere from six to nine months.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #iljadragunov wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89557/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π