Baseball Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose Passes Away at 83

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Pete Rose, the all-time hit king of Major League Baseball, has passed away at the age of 83.

Rose, considered to be one of the greatest baseball players in MLB history, is said to have passed away Monday at his home in Las Vegas. Rose's agent, Ryan Fiterman, confirmed the news, via TMZ, saying, 'the family is asking for privacy at this time.'

Rose leaves behind a legacy that is unforgettable, not only for fans of America's pastime but also for fans of WWE, where he built another unique legacy with his iconic celebrity appearances.

Rose made memorable WWE appearances at WrestleMania XIV, WrestleMania XV, and WrestleMania 2000. His clashes with Kane, including the unforgettable moment when he was disguised as the Famous Chicken, are etched in WWE history. Rose's involvement culminated in a notorious skirmish with Rikishi, which remains one of the most celebrated celebrity moments in WrestleMania history.

The relationship between Rose and WWE was built on mutual respect: Rose’s appreciation for WWE’s distinctive brand of entertainment, and WWE’s recognition of his outstanding athletic accomplishments. From 1963 to 1986, Rose compiled an astonishing 4,256 career hits, surpassing Ty Cobb’s long-standing record. Rose’s stellar career began with being named National League Rookie of the Year in 1963 while playing for the Cincinnati Reds. He became a central figure in the famed "Big Red Machine" of the 1970s, appearing in four World Series and winning two championships.

One of Rose’s crowning achievements came in 1975 when he was named World Series MVP after the Reds' thrilling seven-game victory over the Boston Red Sox. Rose’s career continued to flourish with the Philadelphia Phillies, leading them to their first World Championship in 1980 and another National League pennant in 1983. He later returned to Cincinnati, where he managed the Reds from 1985 to 1988, guiding them to four consecutive second-place finishes.

Rose’s contributions to sports entertainment were recognized by WWE when he was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, a tribute to his unforgettable role in the wrestling world.

The passing of Pete Rose marks the end of a remarkable era for both baseball and WWE fans alike.