Killswitch (Luchasaurus) Hospitalized with Severe Pneumonia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, is currently in recovery following a frightening medical emergency. On Friday, September 27, his fiancé discovered him collapsed, prompting an urgent hospital visit.

Upon arrival at the hospital, medical professionals determined that his blood oxygen levels had dropped below 80 percent. After further examination, it was confirmed that he had pneumonia in both lungs. Doctors noted that he was only days away from experiencing permanent lung damage.

Killswitch has been on supplemental oxygen since September 27 and has been informed that his recovery process will take at least a month.

We will continue to provide updates on his condition and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

 


