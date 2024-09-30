NWA Announces Five Weeks of Free Powerrr Episodes Streaming on X

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) made an exciting announcement today concerning their weekly NWA Powerrr series.
On Monday, the NWA revealed that, for the next five weeks, fans will be able to watch the NWA Powerrr show completely free on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
"This Tuesday at 6:05 pm EST, celebrate 76 years of NWA history as the excitement of NWA 76 comes to NWA Powerrr for FREE on the official NWA X account," the statement read. "Titles and pride are on the line with two HUGE championship matches that will now be viewable AROUND THE GLOBE! THIS Tuesday at 6:05: it’s NWA Powerrr streaming on https://x.com/nwa!"
This Tuesday at 6:05 pm EST celebrate 76 years of @NWA history as the action of #NWA76 comes to #NWAPowerrr for FREE on the official @NWA X account. Titles & pride are on the line with 2 HUGE championship matches that will now be viewable AROUND THE GLOBE! THIS Tuesday at 6:05:… pic.twitter.com/u0Voo2mxM2— NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2024
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com