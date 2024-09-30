WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Announces Five Weeks of Free Powerrr Episodes Streaming on X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) made an exciting announcement today concerning their weekly NWA Powerrr series.

On Monday, the NWA revealed that, for the next five weeks, fans will be able to watch the NWA Powerrr show completely free on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"This Tuesday at 6:05 pm EST, celebrate 76 years of NWA history as the excitement of NWA 76 comes to NWA Powerrr for FREE on the official NWA X account," the statement read. "Titles and pride are on the line with two HUGE championship matches that will now be viewable AROUND THE GLOBE! THIS Tuesday at 6:05: it’s NWA Powerrr streaming on https://x.com/nwa!"


