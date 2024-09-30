WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Pay-Per-Views To Be Removed From B/R Live After September 30, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

Bleacher Report has announced that, as of September 30, 2024, it will no longer carry AEW pay-per-views on its platform. This decision comes as part of an agreement between AEW and Bleacher Report.

In their official statement, Bleacher Report shared the following:

Hello,

It’s been a high-flying time, but Bleacher Report is taking a step back from the AEW pay-per-view ring.

Don’t worry though, we’re not throwing in the towel on wrestling – you can continue to use the B/R app to keep up with your favorite moments and storylines.

Our records show that you have previously purchased 1 event(s). Any past event will be removed from your account in a few weeks.

You have the option to keep your replays of these events through TrillerTV, should you opt-in below within the next 14 days.

Thanks,
Bleacher Report


