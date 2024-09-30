AEW Eyes New Development Partner for Future Video Games

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW is "strongly considering" partnering with a new developer for future video games, according to Insider Gaming.

AEW: Fight Forever, released on June 29, 2023, received mixed reviews. The game was developed by Yuke’s, the same company that worked with WWE Games from 2000 to 2018.

"They [AEW] know things didn’t go as planned," a source said. "The game was over-budget and under-delivered, prompting AEW to explore other development options."

Insider Gaming also reported that AEW has reached out to several major developers as part of their due diligence process but hasn't made a final decision yet.

While AEW owns the Fight Forever engine and could bring it to a new developer, the possibility of continuing with Yuke's remains. "Everything is on the table," the report noted, adding that some see potential in building on the foundation already laid by Yuke's.

In 2022, AEW VP Kenny Omega reportedly clashed with Yuke’s during development. Yuke’s later expressed feeling pressured to deliver the game faster than expected.