TNA Wrestling Moves TV Tapings to Nashville After Hurricane Helene Impact

TNA Wrestling will reportedly hold TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee, this week.

The promotion had to cancel its planned tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina, originally set for this weekend, due to the impact of Hurricane Helene. According to Fightful Select, to compensate for the missed dates, TNA will conduct tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville on Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3.

The matches filmed during these sessions are expected to air on upcoming episodes of TNA Impact leading up to Bound for Glory, which takes place on Saturday, October 26.

Scheduled for the Thursday, October 3 TNA Impact:

- Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

- Steve Maclin & Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus & Travis Williams

- Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Sol Ruca vs. Tasha Steelz, Rosemary & Wendy Choo

- Ash by Elegance provides Heather Reckless a makeover

Announced for the Saturday, October 26 TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view:

- TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against Joe Hendry

- Monster’s Ball match: TNA Digital Media and International Wrestling Champion PCO will defend his title against Matt Cardona