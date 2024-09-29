WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TNA Wrestling Moves TV Tapings to Nashville After Hurricane Helene Impact

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

TNA Wrestling Moves TV Tapings to Nashville After Hurricane Helene Impact

TNA Wrestling will reportedly hold TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee, this week.

The promotion had to cancel its planned tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina, originally set for this weekend, due to the impact of Hurricane Helene. According to Fightful Select, to compensate for the missed dates, TNA will conduct tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville on Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3.

The matches filmed during these sessions are expected to air on upcoming episodes of TNA Impact leading up to Bound for Glory, which takes place on Saturday, October 26.

Scheduled for the Thursday, October 3 TNA Impact:

- Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

- Steve Maclin & Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus & Travis Williams

- Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Sol Ruca vs. Tasha Steelz, Rosemary & Wendy Choo

- Ash by Elegance provides Heather Reckless a makeover

Announced for the Saturday, October 26 TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view:

- TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against Joe Hendry

- Monster’s Ball match: TNA Digital Media and International Wrestling Champion PCO will defend his title against Matt Cardona


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #bound for glory #nashville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89539/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π