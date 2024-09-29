Lio Rush Triumphs in 2024 British J Cup at RevPro Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Lio Rush claimed victory in the prestigious 2024 British J Cup Tournament, held on September 28 during the RevPro event. The tournament featured eight of the top junior heavyweights from both Europe and the United States, showcasing intense competition.

Following his impressive win, Rush shared the following message on social media:

"Last night wasn’t a dream. Preparation met opportunity and I walked out of Stevenage as the 2024 British J Cup winner. Thank you to the fans who have followed my journey in RevPro UK. We’re just getting started! Meet me today in Sheffield."