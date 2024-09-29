WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lio Rush Triumphs in 2024 British J Cup at RevPro Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

Lio Rush claimed victory in the prestigious 2024 British J Cup Tournament, held on September 28 during the RevPro event. The tournament featured eight of the top junior heavyweights from both Europe and the United States, showcasing intense competition.

Following his impressive win, Rush shared the following message on social media:

"Last night wasn’t a dream. Preparation met opportunity and I walked out of Stevenage as the 2024 British J Cup winner. Thank you to the fans who have followed my journey in RevPro UK. We’re just getting started! Meet me today in Sheffield."


