Jeff Hardy Teases the Return of Willow Character with a New Look

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, Jeff Hardy confirmed that his alter-ego, Willow The Whisp, is set to make a comeback. Hardy also hinted at a fresh design for the fan-favorite character, revealing some exciting details.

“Well, I can tell you that it’ll look different than it did last time,” Hardy shared. “There is a new version of the Willow face plate mask in the making, and it’s looking pretty sick, like sick in a good way.”

Hardy went on to assure fans, “So yeah, before it’s all said and done, Willow will definitely return here in Total Non-Stop Action.”


