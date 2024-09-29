NHL Legend Darren McCarty to Appear at Maple Leaf Pro's Relaunch

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Maple Leaf Pro continues to make waves with its exciting announcements.

On Saturday, the Canadian-based promotion, under the leadership of former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore, revealed that an NHL legend will be part of its highly anticipated relaunch.

Legendary NHL enforcer Darren McCarty is set to appear at Maple Leaf Pro's Forged In Excellence, a two-night event scheduled for October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

This spectacular event will also feature appearances from top stars of AEW and TNA, adding to the excitement of the shows on 10/19 and 10/20.