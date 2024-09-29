WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NHL Legend Darren McCarty to Appear at Maple Leaf Pro's Relaunch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

Maple Leaf Pro continues to make waves with its exciting announcements.

On Saturday, the Canadian-based promotion, under the leadership of former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore, revealed that an NHL legend will be part of its highly anticipated relaunch.

Legendary NHL enforcer Darren McCarty is set to appear at Maple Leaf Pro's Forged In Excellence, a two-night event scheduled for October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

This spectacular event will also feature appearances from top stars of AEW and TNA, adding to the excitement of the shows on 10/19 and 10/20.


