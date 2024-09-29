Backstage Update on TNA Cancellations Impacting Bound For Glory: Next Week’s iMPACT May Feature "Best Of" Special

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling made every effort to avoid canceling their back-to-back iMPACT tapings, originally scheduled to take place in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Despite initially postponing the events, the company ultimately decided to cancel them on Saturday.

TNA reportedly went above and beyond to prevent this cancellation, as these tapings were critical in building towards their biggest annual event, TNA Bound For Glory 2024, scheduled for October 26 in Detroit, MI.

Adding to the disappointment, the company had heavily promoted these shows, sending the Hardy Boyz—Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy—to Spartanburg for media appearances, increasing their usual marketing efforts. However, complications arose when staff in the area faced hotel power outages, and finding alternate accommodations became increasingly difficult. In some cases, staff members resorted to charging their phones in their cars due to the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Ultimately, the difficult decision was made to cancel the Spartanburg shows due to the challenges caused by the hurricane.

TNA is now urgently working on alternatives to keep the build-up to Bound For Glory on track, with talks of resuming tapings next week at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. This venue previously hosted TNA tapings during the pandemic and TNA Slammiversary 2021. If the situation isn’t resolved in time, this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT could feature a "Best of TNA Bound For Glory" special.