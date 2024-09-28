Toni Storm to Make CMLL Debut Against La Catalina at Viernes Espectacular!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Toni Storm is set to make her debut in CMLL!

During the CMLL "Noche de Campeones" event on September 27, it was announced that Toni Storm will make her highly anticipated debut at the CMLL "Viernes Espectacular" event on October 11. Storm will go head-to-head with La Catalina, the reigning 2023 CMLL Universal Champion, in a thrilling singles match at Arena México as part of the promotion’s Amazonas month.

The official CMLL Twitter account shared the exciting news, stating:

"Timeless! Toni Storm será la rival de La Catalina, La Campeona Universal del #CMLL 2023, en duelo mano a mano el próximo 11 de Octubre en la Arena México como parte del mes de las Amazonas."

Toni Storm has been notably absent from AEW since losing the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at AEW All In. She recently competed in a tag team match at the STARDOM event on September 28, teaming with Mina Shirakawa against AZM and Mayu Iwatani. On October 5, Storm will challenge Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship at STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight.

As of now, there is no official word on when Storm will make her return to AEW programming.