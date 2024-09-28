Sammy Guevara Reveals the Story Behind His Iconic Panda Hat and the $2,500 Price Tag

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently opened up about the story behind the iconic panda hat he wore at the inaugural Double or Nothing event, as well as the steep price he paid for it.

Guevara, one of AEW's earliest stars, participated in the promotion’s first major event, Double or Nothing 2019, where he faced Kip Sabian in a singles match, ultimately coming up short. During a conversation with wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page on X, Guevara shed light on his unique choice of attire.

Reflecting on his thought process at the time, Guevara explained, "It's almost the same thing, I'm trying to think of ways that can stand out. Especially those first shows, first Double or Nothing and first 'Dynamite.' I know there's going to be a lot of great matches, and I know people are not familiar with me, especially at that time in 2019. So, I'm like, I know I'm going to go out there and have a great match, but there's going to be a lot of great matches that night. I needed something that's going to stand out more."

Guevara revealed that his favorite animal is a panda, which led him to the idea of wearing a panda head for the match. He recalled, "I was like, 'What if I wear a panda head?' and then I looked on Etsy and found a lady who made it. But I had to rush her, 'cause I thought of it like two, three weeks before the match. She said, 'I can't do it in time,' and I was like, 'Name your price, let's get it happening.'"

In a lighthearted exchange, Guevara asked DDP to guess the price of the panda hat, to which the WWE Hall of Famer guessed $1,000. However, Guevara surprised him by revealing the actual cost: $2,500. He admitted, "That was a lot of money for me at the time because I didn’t have much."