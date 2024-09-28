WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL. (9/27/2024)

WWE kicked off its return to live events with an NXT show on Friday night.
On September 27, 2024, NXT Live delivered an action-packed event in Davenport, Florida.
Below are the complete results:
WWE NXT Live Results from Davenport, FL (9/27/2024)
- Gallus (Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) defeated The D’Angelo Family ("The Consigliere" Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) in a hard-fought tag team battle.
- Dani Palmer claimed victory over Tyra Mae Steele in an impressive singles bout.
- Josh Briggs overpowered Mark Coffey, securing the win.
- The duo of Dante Chen and Nikkita Lyons triumphed over Jasper Troy and Izzi Dame in a mixed tag team match.
- NXT Heritage Cup Match: Champion Charlie Dempsey successfully retained his title against Dion Lennox in a technical showcase.
- Je’Von Evans emerged victorious against Uriah Connors in a singles match.
- Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) defeated the team of Niko Vance and Vincent Winey in a dominant performance.
- Giulia picked up a win against Wren Sinclair in a competitive matchup.
- Jaida Parker teamed up with Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) to defeat Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley) in an exciting six-woman tag match.
- WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Champions Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) successfully defended their titles against No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne) in a thrilling contest.
