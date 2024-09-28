WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL. (9/27/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2024

WWE kicked off its return to live events with an NXT show on Friday night.

On September 27, 2024, NXT Live delivered an action-packed event in Davenport, Florida.

Below are the complete results:

WWE NXT Live Results from Davenport, FL (9/27/2024)

- Gallus (Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) defeated The D’Angelo Family ("The Consigliere" Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) in a hard-fought tag team battle.

- Dani Palmer claimed victory over Tyra Mae Steele in an impressive singles bout.

- Josh Briggs overpowered Mark Coffey, securing the win.

- The duo of Dante Chen and Nikkita Lyons triumphed over Jasper Troy and Izzi Dame in a mixed tag team match.

- NXT Heritage Cup Match: Champion Charlie Dempsey successfully retained his title against Dion Lennox in a technical showcase.

- Je’Von Evans emerged victorious against Uriah Connors in a singles match.

- Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) defeated the team of Niko Vance and Vincent Winey in a dominant performance.

- Giulia picked up a win against Wren Sinclair in a competitive matchup.

- Jaida Parker teamed up with Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) to defeat Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley) in an exciting six-woman tag match.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Champions Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) successfully defended their titles against No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne) in a thrilling contest.