Jeff Hardy on Life After AEW: "I'm Addicted to Ice Baths, Not Alcohol"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2024

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jeff Hardy shared an encouraging update on his health since transitioning from AEW to TNA Wrestling.

"Oh, clear-minded. To be a sober, innovative Jeff Hardy, I mean, it just… it’s almost childlike, the feeling of how it felt before I ever gave in to drugs or alcohol. We were obsessed with pro wrestling. That was it. That was our main concern. That obsession became our dream that came true as pro wrestlers. So, I feel like I’m back there in an older body. I think a lot more with my heart now, instead of my mind. I try my best not to let my mind play tricks on me."

Hardy also discussed how he's incorporated new practices into his daily routine: "The ice baths have been helping incredibly. I’m totally addicted to ice baths now, instead of alcohol or drugs, and I love it. The first time I went underwater in an ice bath, I said, 'Whoa, there’s something.' It was the strangest thing, ‘Whoa, there’s something to this.’ It was almost like a high of some kind. Every morning, I’m in the ice bath, and that’s the biggest difference: just a clean and sober Jeff Hardy. Shoot, the moon, the sky, the stars are the limit."

Source: SEScoops.com for transcript
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #jeff hardy #aew

