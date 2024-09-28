Nigel McGuinness Brings Magic to Seattle Ahead of AEW WrestleDream

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Nigel McGuinness, AEW's beloved commentator, is set to dazzle fans with another captivating event on Friday, October 11, in Seattle, Washington. The night before AEW's highly anticipated WrestleDream event, McGuinness will host Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night at the Lariat Bar, offering a unique blend of magic, entertainment, and surprises. Below are the full details for this special event:

Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night

Pro Wrestling Legend Nigel McGuinness brings his highly-acclaimed evening of magic, story, and laughter to the Lariat Bar in Seattle, WA…

INSPIRED BY HIS LATE FRIEND – AND FELLOW FORMER WORLD CHAMPION – JAY BRISCOE – NIGEL HAS CREATED A “MAGICAL HOMAGE TO THE LOVE OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING – AND HEIGHTENED EXPERIENCE OF HUMAN CONNECTION”

PART SPOKEN WORD, PART MAGIC SHOW – NIGEL MCGUINNESS’ MAGICAL NIGHT RECOUNTS HIS LIFE’S JOURNEY AND THE THINGS HE LEARNED ALONG THE WAY – “AUTHENTIC – POIGNANT – BRILLIANT”

THIS EXCITING, CAN’T MISS PERFORMANCE, IS UNLIKE ANYTHING SEEN BEFORE – “A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EVENING THAT WHETHER YOU’RE A FAN OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING OR NOT YOU WILL REMEMBER FOREVER”

Click here for tickets.