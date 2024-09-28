AJ Styles Returns to WWE SmackDown on October 4

Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be truly "Phenomenal."
WWE has officially announced the much-anticipated return of "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles for the Friday, October 4th edition of WWE SmackDown.
Additionally, the October 4th episode, which serves as the "go-home" show for WWE Bad Blood 2024, will feature an intense Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin, promising fans an action-packed night.
HE'S. BACK. @AJStylesOrg makes his return NEXT WEEK in Nashville!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EFl0QriVkR— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2024
