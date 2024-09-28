WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Styles Returns to WWE SmackDown on October 4

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2024

Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be truly "Phenomenal."

WWE has officially announced the much-anticipated return of "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles for the Friday, October 4th edition of WWE SmackDown.

Additionally, the October 4th episode, which serves as the "go-home" show for WWE Bad Blood 2024, will feature an intense Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin, promising fans an action-packed night.

Tags: #wwe #aj styles #smackdown

