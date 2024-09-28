WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Metro Boomin & Future’s "GTA" as Bad Blood 2024 Theme Song

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2024

The official theme song for WWE Bad Blood 2024 has been confirmed.

On Friday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to reveal the theme song for WWE Bad Blood 2024.

The song, titled "GTA," is performed by Metro Boomin and Future, and it will set the tone for the October 5 premium live event, taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The two artists also feature in the event's promotional trailer, adding to the excitement for the upcoming show.

“We are heading to Atlanta next Saturday... and this is what'll be playing the whole way there,” Levesque shared via X. "'GTA' by Metro Boomin and Future is an official theme song of WWE Bad Blood."

Be sure to join us for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 coverage on October 5.

 


